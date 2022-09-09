Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road

WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say officers shot and killed a suspect on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning.

The shooting happened during an hours-long standoff that began with the shooting of a Lexington police officer.

Police say the officer was responding to a call at the Extended Stay near the intersection with Redding Road when the shooting happened.

Crews rushed the officer to the hospital. The officer is now stable.

Police started blocking off part of Tates Creek Road around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the morning while officers tried to make contact with the suspect.

WKYT’s photographer reported hearing officers talking on a loudspeaker near the building overnight.

A press release sent at 5:55 a.m. says at some point, the suspect fired at officers.

Officers returned fired and hit the suspect, who later died at the hospital.

A spokesperson says the department will hold a press conference later Friday morning.

Police have yet to share the officer’s name and the suspect’s name.

Kentucky State Police is also investigating.

WKYT will continue to provide updates on this active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Clouds, heat, humidity increase today
The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.
Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects
Workers will now sit at the bargaining table with their employer and negotiate a fair contract...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee wins union election
A student wearing a mask while in school.
Returning to optional masking not a ‘full win’ for some JCPS parents