LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.
(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

