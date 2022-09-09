Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport.

A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour.

The job fair takes place on Sept. 14 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m at the Hilton Garden Inn-Louisville Airport, located at 2735 Crittenden Drive.

Officials for the airlines, car rental agencies, passenger service providers, restaurants, retail shops, TSA, UPS and more will be on site.

Jobs are available for administrative roles, airline agents, baggage handlers, bartenders, customer service, management trainees, rental care agents, security officers, servers and more.

Jobseekers are encouraged to come prepared with a resume or work experience information. On-site interviews will be conducted.

Anyone applying for a job can also register to win two free roundtrip airline tickets to more than 35 non-stop destinations served at SDF.

For more information, click or tap here.

