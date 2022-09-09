Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family photo.(Source: Williams family)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer.

Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend.

Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held pictures showing Harvey Sloane, Louisville’s mayor at the time, getting his hair cut for the grand opening. The salon is still open at 325 W. Broadway between the Brown Hotel and the Brown Theatre.

Born and raised in Louisville, Williams served in Vietnam before moving to Detroit. That’s where he was inspired to go to cosmetology school.

Mr. Lee perfected several different popular hairstyles, including using hair relaxer and the Jheri curl. He operated several salons throughout Louisville at a time when Black business owners were rare.

“I think what touches me most is that my dad was representation for African Americans, especially for young African American men that owning your own business and being successful, even in 1972, was attainable,” Milliner said.

Milliner said Mr. Lee’s was more than just a hair salon though; it was a safe space for people to stop by, talk, and connect. That atmosphere kept clients coming for 49 years.

“When you go to a hair salon, especially a black hair salon, it takes a while. You’re getting washed, blow dried, and maybe sitting under the dryer for a while,” she explained. “In that time that you’re there, you’re sharing life experiences, you’re building relationships and that’s what people enjoy the most I think.”

Milliner said her sister plans to keep the salon on West Broadway open.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

Latest News

Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair
Body of man pulled from Ohio River
The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.
Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects