Officials identify 19-year-old shot, killed on Newport Road

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., officials with Louisville Metro said.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found Bryant Hawkins of Louisville shot multiple times.

EMS was called to the scene and the Hawkins was pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

