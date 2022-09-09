Contact Troubleshooters
Returning to optional masking not a “full win” for some JCPS parents

A student wearing a mask while in school.
A student wearing a mask while in school.(WEEK)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Masks in schools is a debate that’s been going on for over two years. JCPS started the school year with a mask mandate, and starting September 12, masks will be optional.

Jefferson County fell back into the yellow Wednesday and district leaders have told us before the mask mandate would change when the transmission risk went down.

But it’s still hard for some parents to count this as a win.

Throughout the pandemic we have seen COVID numbers go up and down. Masks might be optional starting Monday, but that could change.

“I think that’s probably the largest concern, the looming mask policy that’s out there if the numbers go back into the red,” JCPS Parent, Clark Absher said.

An organization that tracks school district mandates says there are only three districts in the U.S. that have mandates.

JCPS is one of them.

“I just wish that the JCPS board would listen to not only the teacher’s association with the poll that they put out twice,” Absher said. “The majority of the folks in that association were against mandating masks or at least having it optional.”

Last month, the Jefferson County Teacher’s Association released the results of a survey that asked teachers their stance on masking.

52% of teachers said the oppose or strongly oppose masking. 38% supported it and 10% had no opinion.

“And so being an elected official, I think it’s time to start listening to the people that in essence elected you into that position,” Absher.

In their masking guidance, the CDC says, “anyone who chooses to wear a mask or respirator should be supported in their decisions to do so at any COVID-19 community level, including low.”

Absher says he agrees with that statement, but wants masks to be permanently optional.

“I think a full win would be updating the policy that the board put into place,” Absher said. “I would consider that a full win if you will. And again it’s just making it a personal decision.”

We asked JCPS if there were any plans to discuss changing the mandate. They told us that’s something the board would have decide.

We also asked Absher if he’s confident that they’ll do that.

He said maybe not the board that is sitting there right now, but election day is coming.

