School resource officer saves student choking on grape

Deputy Matt Young
Deputy Matt Young(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies for saving the life of a student.

Deputy Matt Young is the School Resource Officer at Castle North Middle School.

Officials say on Wednesday, an 8th grade student had a grape lodged in his throat.

The school nurse, along with Deputy Young sprang into action.

Officials say Young gave the student the Heimlich Maneuver and dislodged the grape.

They say the student had a sore throat and belly, but he was able to return to school the next day.

Great job, Deputy Young!

