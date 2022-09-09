Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects

The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.
The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.(Seymour Police Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner.

According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.

The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.
The pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.(Seymour Police Department)

The vehicle the two rode off in was a newer model blue Ford escape.

If you know or recognize either individual, please contact the Seymour Police Department at (812)522-1234.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case

Latest News

The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of...
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
One of the world’s most famous Michelin-star chefs is opening a restaurant within Caesars...
Gordon Ramsay Steak coming to Caesars Southern Indiana
Sen. Mitch McConnell issued a statement shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
McConnell on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Westbound I-64 is expected to be closed on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday,...
Weekend westbound I-64 closure for Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled