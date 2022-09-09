Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner.

According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping.

The vehicle the two rode off in was a newer model blue Ford escape.

If you know or recognize either individual, please contact the Seymour Police Department at (812)522-1234.

