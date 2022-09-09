UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday.

Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future.

RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to Success, will be part of the J.B. Speed School of Engineering.

It will use new and existing equipment to help make future technicians and engineers more employable.

“I believe robotics and automation is a level playing field,” said Mechanical Engineering professor Dr. Dan Popa. “We’ll enable anyone regardless of race gender or physical disability.”

Popa is also the director of The Louisville Automation & Robotics Research Institution. He welcomes the new RAMPS program with open robotic arms.

The program can help future people like senior Cassidy Caid.

Caid made a career change a couple years ago landing him in mechanical engineering at UofL.

At 47 years old, Cassidy made the change after his previous employer ceased operation.

“They shut down in the beginning of the pandemic. I was unemployed,” said Caid, “but two and a half years later, I’m graduating in December.”

Caid is also on track for a master’s degree at UofL.

As for RAMPS, about 200 hundred students will experience the new program in its pilot year.

