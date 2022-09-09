Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future

UofL's new RAMPS program was given an investment of $750,000 dollars.
UofL's new RAMPS program was given an investment of $750,000 dollars.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday.

Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future.

RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to Success, will be part of the J.B. Speed School of Engineering.

It will use new and existing equipment to help make future technicians and engineers more employable.

“I believe robotics and automation is a level playing field,” said Mechanical Engineering professor Dr. Dan Popa. “We’ll enable anyone regardless of race gender or physical disability.”

Popa is also the director of The Louisville Automation & Robotics Research Institution. He welcomes the new RAMPS program with open robotic arms.

The program can help future people like senior Cassidy Caid.

Caid made a career change a couple years ago landing him in mechanical engineering at UofL.

At 47 years old, Cassidy made the change after his previous employer ceased operation.

“They shut down in the beginning of the pandemic. I was unemployed,” said Caid, “but two and a half years later, I’m graduating in December.”

Caid is also on track for a master’s degree at UofL.

As for RAMPS, about 200 hundred students will experience the new program in its pilot year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
26-year-old Deniesha Hobbs was arrested after allegedly hitting a Nelson County deputy with her...
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car

Latest News

Delvantae King of Louisville.
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
High interest rates and low inventory create a challenge for Louisville homebuyers
“4 Good on the Go” travels in a remodeled school bus that is equipped to hold essential...
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation
It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out...
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam