Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE.

During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time.

Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the Breeder’s Cup in New York and she went all the way to Pamplona, Spain to cover the Running of the Bulls.

Connie Leonard's last day at WAVE was Friday.

Connie sat with Dawne Gee on WAVE Country to talk about the start of her career, the stories she covered and everything in between.

You can check out Connie’s post on Facebook where you can see all the fun behind the scenes and her time at WAVE.

Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!

