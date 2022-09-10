Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

New Albany construction to start soon.
New Albany construction to start soon.(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon.

That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors.

The project is adding to what a city engineer called a “showpiece in Southern Indiana.”

One business owner told WAVE news he’s excited for the project to finish, but he has some reservations.

If you walk down Main Street you’ll find shops, restaurants, and other businesses. New Albany is trying to make that walk safer.

“We’re widening the sidewalks which is going to make a better pedestrian facility. But it’s also going to create a space to where as businesses that come in that want to have seating outdoors, they’re going to have that without impeding the flow of pedestrians along the corridor,” said Larry Summers, New Albany City Engineer.

The first part of the project will start on the south side of main street. hat work is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Improvements to the north side of the road are expected to be done in September 2023.

“I think it’s going to be amazing when they’re done. New Albany needed some of that reinvestment, and this street in particular, bring in more retail, more people, it’s going to be great,” said Hardesty, a local business owner.

Dan Hardesty’s business, Eureka Menswear, is right on Main Street. And he has some doubts.

“I trust it’s going to be accessible, I think the degree of accessibility is probably what’s in question,” Hardesty said.

Summers says that shouldn’t be a problem.

“By the contract, the contractor is required to maintain access to businesses and residence the entire time of the project as well,” Summers said.

But Hardesty says they’re going to have to be creative until all the improvements are done.

“Us being able to figure out how to maneuver how to get people into this store when the roads are torn up, so that’s a challenge I have to deal with,” Hardesty said.

The shops in the area have a motto, ”survive til you thrive.” And if they do survive, Hardesty says the wait will pay off.

When this gets done, we’re going to kind of be at this new focal point of attention. We got development coming next door, we got two new restaurants across the way there’s another development two blocks down, so yeah. New Albany’s cool man,” Hardesty said.

Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is still happening this year even with the construction. New Albany is making sure there will be safe pedestrian access.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

Latest News

About 10,000 people are expected to ride TARC to and from Thunder Over Louisville. (Source: TARC)
TARC workers reject management’s ‘best and final’ offer
A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s...
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
WAVE says goodbye to Connie Leonard
WAVE says goodbye to Connie Leonard