Homearama returns to Louisville

Homearama is back for it's 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year's 10 featured homes Saturday.

”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborne III, from Norton Commons said.

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) returns the show.

This year’s tour is in “The Hamlet,” a 158-acre addition to Norton Commons’ North Village extending into Oldham County.

”We decide what we like, what our favorite is,” visitor Betty Wingler said. ”They’re all beautiful. My favorite has been number one so far.”

Possibly the biggest feature of all is their geothermal technology that saves homeowners money and creates a more enjoyable outdoor space.

Norton Commons said none of the home’s are identical on the outside, but they all have a common theme.

”First you’ll notice there’s a lot of white paint. White is incredibly popular right now. And it’s popular inside and outside,” Charles Osborne III, Norton Commons said.

This year, build Number 9 won best house. Builder of house 9, Mike Thieneman said his Modern house has 5 bedrooms and 5 baths.

”So far this is opening day now. We have had some wonderful comments. it is very exciting to kind of sit back and listen to the comments,” builder Mike Thieneman said. “I’ve been in the building business for over 30 years and it has transformed over the years and now we are kind of circling back to some of the things we did 20 years ago.”

Thieneman said his home sold for $1.8 million.

Even though all the houses have already been taken, people there say it’s still a great way to get some inspiration for your own home.

”I love homearama’s and this has been a super great one. It’s beautiful,” visitor Betty Wingler said.

To learn more about Homearama or purchase tickets

