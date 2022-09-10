Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Homearama returns to Louisville

Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured...
Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday.

”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborne III, from Norton Commons said.

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) returns the show.

This year’s tour is in “The Hamlet,” a 158-acre addition to Norton Commons’ North Village extending into Oldham County.

”We decide what we like, what our favorite is,” visitor Betty Wingler said. ”They’re all beautiful. My favorite has been number one so far.”

Possibly the biggest feature of all is their geothermal technology that saves homeowners money and creates a more enjoyable outdoor space.

Norton Commons said none of the home’s are identical on the outside, but they all have a common theme.

”First you’ll notice there’s a lot of white paint. White is incredibly popular right now. And it’s popular inside and outside,” Charles Osborne III, Norton Commons said.

This year, build Number 9 won best house. Builder of house 9, Mike Thieneman said his Modern house has 5 bedrooms and 5 baths.

”So far this is opening day now. We have had some wonderful comments. it is very exciting to kind of sit back and listen to the comments,” builder Mike Thieneman said. “I’ve been in the building business for over 30 years and it has transformed over the years and now we are kind of circling back to some of the things we did 20 years ago.”

Thieneman said his home sold for $1.8 million.

Even though all the houses have already been taken, people there say it’s still a great way to get some inspiration for your own home.

”I love homearama’s and this has been a super great one. It’s beautiful,” visitor Betty Wingler said.

To learn more about Homearama or purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

Latest News

Dozens were able to gather in person for the first time in years to participate in the walk.
Susan G. Komen hosts More Than Pink Walk in Louisville
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 9 scores