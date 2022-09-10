Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home

Kentucky State Police
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after three people in Johnson County were found dead inside a home on Friday.

In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers and investigators responded to a home on Depot Road on a report of a shooting.

Officials found three people dead inside the home.

KSP said a suspect was identified and was taken into custody and then to the hospital.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

