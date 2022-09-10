LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin when the driver lost control.

The driver overcorrected a crashed into a large tree, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. A girl sitting in the backseat was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the girl as 22-year-old Savannah Duckworth of Louisville.

Another girl sitting in the backseat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Everyone in the car was taken to University Hospital. The man driving is expected to survive his injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.