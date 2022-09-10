Man, woman killed in double shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street at Cedar Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Soon after the initial shooting report, officers were called to respond to the 2500 block of Cedar Street on a report of another shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a woman shot. EMS was called to scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the shootings are related. There are no suspects at this time.

Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said there have been seven homicides in the first 10 days of Sept.

There have been 118 homicides this year, making this the third-highest homicide total in Louisville history.

In 2021, there were188 total homicides. In 2020, there were 173 total homicides.

LMPD Homicide is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

