Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify man, woman killed Russell neighborhood double shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street at Cedar Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound. The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith of Louisville.

Soon after the initial shooting report, officers were called to respond to the 2500 block of Cedar Street on a report of another shooting.

When they arrived, officers found 24-year-old Alexis McCrary of Louisville shot. EMS was called to scene and McCrary was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the shootings are related. There are no suspects at this time.

Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said there have been seven homicides in the first 10 days of Sept.

There have been 118 homicides this year, making this the third-highest homicide total in Louisville history.

In 2021, there were188 total homicides. In 2020, there were 173 total homicides.

LMPD Homicide is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Latest News

First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest...
Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary
The class of 1962 was the first graduating class at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.
KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
LMPD officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville.
Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway