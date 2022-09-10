Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Susan G. Komen hosts More Than Pink Walk in Louisville

Dozens were able to gather in person for the first time in years to participate in the walk.
Dozens were able to gather in person for the first time in years to participate in the walk.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning to participate in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk to celebrate and honor those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

The walk took place 9 a.m. at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park on129 River Road. Supporters, survivors, and current patients were able to participate in the walk in person for the first time in over two years.

Kathy Semmes is a breast cancer survivor. She’s been volunteering for events like these for years.

“I’m here to support Susan G. Komen Foundation,” she said. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years ago, and they were beneficial to me. They provided services that I didn’t even ask for. I really believe in their mission and I’m here to support them. It’s good to have this to continue to build awareness.

Proceeds from the walk will be donated in hopes to advance Komen’s mission, research, and provide support to people facing breast cancer.

“I hope people will see what we’re doing here today and will continue to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation,” Semmes said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

Latest News

Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 9 scores
New Albany construction to start soon.
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts