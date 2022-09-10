Contact Troubleshooters
TARC workers reject management’s ‘best and final’ offer

About 10,000 people are expected to ride TARC to and from Thunder Over Louisville. (Source: TARC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC workers that are represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 overwhelmingly rejected management’s “best and final” offer on Friday.

According to a press release from ATU, 97% of voting members voted “no” on the offer with a supermajority of the membership voting.

ATU represents more than 430 TARC employees, including bus operators, maintenance and radio dispatch workers.

The Union says that TARC management has attempted to divide workers by offering inequitable wage increases to different job classifications, but Friday’s vote shows that the workforce remains united.

Local 1447 President/Business Agent Lillian Brents says TARC’s behavior has only served to strengthen the union’s resolve and shine light on management’s unfair and counter-productive conduct in bargaining.

“All we are asking of TARC is to show us the respect we’ve earned. That means sit down with us and negotiate a fair contract and create a safe workplace,” Brents said. “Instead, they have wasted time dragging out talks, making easy-to-disprove claims, and now throwing down ultimatums. We’re asking the city to send TARC back to the table to negotiate seriously.”

Brents says the union has plenty of tools left in its toolbox to mobilize members and the public.

