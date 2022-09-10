Contact Troubleshooters
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe.(Source: WOIO)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts.

Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed and safe.

Due to the evidence the detectives uncovered, Andrea Nesselrode was not kidnapped but had run away.

Jeffersonville Police noted that throughout the investigation, several false narratives were shared and spread on social media about Andrea’s disappearance.

Those false narratives included a claim that other children had been reported missing from the Colonial Park Drive area around the same time Andrea ran away. This information slowed the progress of the investigation and could have caused panic amongst parents, children, and residents of southern Indiana.

This incident was isolated and not related to any other investigations.

