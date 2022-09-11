24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested Saturday morning after a deadly crash killed one girl and left another with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro officials said.

Court documents said a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin when the driver lost control going around a curve. The car went off the road a crashed into a large tree.

Savannah Duckworth, 22, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Another girl sitting in the backseat with Duckworth was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, 24-year-old Devyn Brock, suffered minor injuries along with the passenger that sat in the front of the car.

Documents said Brock told officers he had been drinking. Empty alcoholic beverage cans were found on the ground at the crash site, and there were three unopened cans inside the car as well.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Brock’s breath.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Brock is expected to appear in court on Monday.

