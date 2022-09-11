Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.

The graves are military crews that died in plane crashes and armored tanks that were unidentifiable. According to a media release, their remains were gathered and placed together at Zachary Taylor and two other national cemeteries.

Chapters of the DAR, SAR, SR, Society of War of 1812, Rotary and other organizations placed flowers on each of the group graves to honor and remember their sacrifices.

