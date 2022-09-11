Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system.

According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.

With quick reaction, Mount Washington Police Department responded quickly and through their investigation there is no indication that there is a credible threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

The student who made the post will not be at school on Monday.

