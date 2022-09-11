First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together.

The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.

Now, decades later, the class said they couldn’t be closer.

“We’re all friends from long ago and even though there’s some distance between us, we remained friends, and it’s just cool,” PRP alum Elvis Vaughn said. “To carry that atmosphere we had when were teenagers to adulthood, it’s kind of rare.”

Alumni came from places like Florida, Louisiana and as far away as Idaho.

