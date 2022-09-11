Contact Troubleshooters
Hoosiers Overcome Slow Start to Move to 2-0

IU football coach Tom Allen previews Michigan game
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana University trailed 10-0 at the half before rallying to beat Idaho 35-22.

The game started late due to storms in Bloomington. The Vandals jumped on IU early. Gevani McCoy’s shovel pass Jordan Dwyer on the one yard line gave Idaho a 7-0 lead. The Vandals led this game 10-0 at the half.

The Hoosiers wake up in the second half. Donavan McCulley puts IU on the board with the four yard touchdown run out of the wildcat to cut the deficit to 10-7. After Indiana forces a safety, they find the end zone again. Quarterback Connor Bazelak hits AJ Barner over the middle, he bounces off a couple of tacklers, and he takes it 43 yards for the touchdown making it 16-10 Indiana.

Still third quarter, Bazelak strikes again. This time to DJ Matthews Jr. for the touchdown. IU is now 2-0. They win 35-22. The Hoosiers host 2-0 Western Kentucky next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

