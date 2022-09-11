Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Interceptions Spark UK Victory at Florida

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky football was chasing history during their trip to Florida. Beat the Gators in back-to-back years for the first time since 1976-77. Also, a win would make head coach Mark Stoops the winningest coach in program history.

The Cats were trailing 3-0 in the second quarter when quarterback Will Levis goes deep and finds true freshman Dane Key for the 55 yard touchdown to give Kentucky a 7-3 lead. After a Gator field goal cut the Kentucky lead to 7-6, Florida takes the lead. Trevor Etienne breaks ankles and finds his way to the end zone, they add the two point conversion to lead 14-7.

After a bad snap on a Kentucky punt led to a Florida safety, the momentum took a seismic shift. The Gators leading 16-7 when UK’s Jordan Wright in his first game back from suspension picks off Anthony Richardson and takes it to the six yard line. A few plays later, Levis sneaks it in from the one. The PAT failed. Florida led 16-13 at the half.

Tied at 16 in the third when the play of the night happens. Kentucky defensive back Keidron Smith jumps the route, picks off the pass, and he takes it 65 yards on the pick six. Kentucky does it. They beat Florida 26-16, and head coach, Mark Stoops passes Bear Bryant as the all time winningest coach in UK football history.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Latest News

IU football coach Tom Allen previews Michigan game
Hoosiers Overcome Slow Start to Move to 2-0
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 9 scores
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 9 scores
Louisville City FC head coach Danny Cruz
Louisville City FC earns one point in 2-2 draw at FC Tulsa