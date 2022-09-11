Interceptions Spark UK Victory at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky football was chasing history during their trip to Florida. Beat the Gators in back-to-back years for the first time since 1976-77. Also, a win would make head coach Mark Stoops the winningest coach in program history.

The Cats were trailing 3-0 in the second quarter when quarterback Will Levis goes deep and finds true freshman Dane Key for the 55 yard touchdown to give Kentucky a 7-3 lead. After a Gator field goal cut the Kentucky lead to 7-6, Florida takes the lead. Trevor Etienne breaks ankles and finds his way to the end zone, they add the two point conversion to lead 14-7.

After a bad snap on a Kentucky punt led to a Florida safety, the momentum took a seismic shift. The Gators leading 16-7 when UK’s Jordan Wright in his first game back from suspension picks off Anthony Richardson and takes it to the six yard line. A few plays later, Levis sneaks it in from the one. The PAT failed. Florida led 16-13 at the half.

Tied at 16 in the third when the play of the night happens. Kentucky defensive back Keidron Smith jumps the route, picks off the pass, and he takes it 65 yards on the pick six. Kentucky does it. They beat Florida 26-16, and head coach, Mark Stoops passes Bear Bryant as the all time winningest coach in UK football history.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.