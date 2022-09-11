Contact Troubleshooters
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29.

The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chad Showalter says.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

One of the haunted mazes is a new attraction called the Hotel St. Michelle based on the haunting tale of a hotel manager’s missing daughter.

In addition to the new maze, there will also be a new scare zone called Alien X that will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Area 72.

Lastly, two new shows will be performed at Halloween Haunt called NyteWalker and Terror Rising.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

Halloween Haunt will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, Showalter says.

For more information on the haunt, click this link.

