Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a room filled with 50 brand-new beds to call their own.(A Hope to Dream)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the flood or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday.

According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.

“That moment when each child lies down in his or her own bed for the first time is really something special, you can just see it on their faces,” says Mackenzie Duffy, community and partnership specialist with Ashley HomeStore. “Every child certainly deserves a good night’s sleep and the chance to dream big.”

Ashley HomeStore will be delivering a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding and a pillow to every child in the coming weeks.

Every year, the national home furnishings retailer donates a portion of its mattress sales to its Hope To Dream program.

To nominate a child for a new Home to Dream bed, click or tap here.

