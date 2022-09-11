Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the location. Ellis said the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest report, a surveillance video showed a man shooting the victim.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville and charged him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Owen is expected to appear in court on Monday.

