Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway

LMPD officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville.
LMPD officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the location. Ellis said the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest report, a surveillance video showed a man shooting the victim.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville and charged him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Owen is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Latest News

Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Body cameras
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe.
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville