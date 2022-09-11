Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary

First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest...
First responders and Louisville officials gathered on Sunday to remember one of the deadliest days in U.S. History(WAVE 3)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday.

The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters.

”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve for those that were lost,” Beshear said. “To remember the heroism of our first responders.”

Thousands of innocnet people were killed, including hundreds of first responders.

The Groft family comes to the 9/11 tribute every year.

They said it’s their way of helping their grandson Lincoln remember his dad, Timothy Groft. Groft was a 15-year veteran of the Louisville Fire Department who died of cancer five years ago.

“I want to be a hero like my dad,” aspiring hero Lincoln Groft said.

Timothy spent most of his career serving Louisville’s west end. He was honored with a sticker on the department’s trucks.

Those at the tribute said they want to thank the department for their continued work.

”When they are fighting fires and things that they see, it is unimaginable to me the things that they go through,” Lincoln’s grandfather Chris Groft said.

”Whether it’s responding to the worst tornado event in history or the worst flooding event, they are always there,” Beshear said.

9/11 is considered one of the most deadly events in U.S. history. LFD Major Bobby Cooper said it was also a historic day of rescues, with an estimated 20,000 people saved.

”As we look at our recruits over here, some of them were just babies when that took place,” Fischer said. “So them learning this week about the history of 9/11 and it’s importance is extraordinarily important.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Latest News

The class of 1962 was the first graduating class at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray.
KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students
Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
LMPD officers arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen of Louisville.
Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway