Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridging the gap between police and the public. That’s what Mayor Fischer and LMPD chief Erika Shields tried to do Saturday afternoon.

They hosted a virtual forum to talk about public safety reforms.

The shooting of Breonna Taylor created a rift between LMPD and the people of Louisville.

In Saturday’s forum, Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields took questions from the community. Some questions were about body cameras.

“All of our employees have body worn cameras, are required to wear them, there are not carve-outs,” Shields said.

Mayor Fischer said the lack of body cameras is what caused a lot of misinformation about what happened the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed while officers were serving a no-knock warrant.

The officers who shot her were a part of the Narcotics team, who are not required to wear body cameras.

Chief Shields pointed to a new feature that could help see what happens in an officer involved shooting.

“When you remove your gun from the holster, the camera automatically goes on,” Shields said.

Shields says it would solve camera battery and storage issues.

Even if the camera does capture what happens, it could take days for the footage to be released. That’s what happened in recent cases with Omari Cryer and Herbert Lee.

There’s a reason why.

“I’ve got to get the statements from the involved officers and secured before it’s released to the media,” Shields said.

Shields says she wants the officers and the public to tell LMPD what they think they saw. If witnesses see the video, they’ll describe what they saw in the video.

“And that’s critical to the authenticity of an investigation. We scramble as much as we can to get the officer’s statements transcribed, witnesses identified, get their statements, and then release the video,” Shields said.

There are 150 LMPD reforms that are either under review, in process, or implemented.

