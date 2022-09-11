Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns

This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in Alburquerque, N.M. The animal is believed to be less than 1 year old and 60 pounds, but tigers can grow to 600 pounds.(Source: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet.

Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New Mexico or a nearby state,” New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers said in a statement

The animal was believed to be less than 1 year old and weigh under 60 pounds (27 kilograms), but tigers can grow to 600 pounds (272 kilograms), the department said, calling large meat-eating animals such as tigers and alligators a clear danger to the public.

Wild tigers are listed globally as an endangered species. Alligators were listed as endangered in the U.S. from 1967 to 1987, but today thrive in the wild.

The alligator seized by authorities is about 3 feet (almost 1 meter) long. It was taken to a wildlife facility after state conservation officers and federal, state and local police served search warrants Aug. 12.

Albuquerque police reported a 26-year-old man was arrested and investigators seized 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of heroin, 10.5 pounds (4.75 kilograms) of cocaine, 49 pounds (22 kilograms) of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, and nearly $42,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Everyone in the newsroom wishes Connie nothing but the best in this next adventure!
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee, the owner of Mr. Lee's Salon, shown in an undated family...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Body cameras
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Just the Facts: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and journalist Rick Folbaum on the midterms, Trump, and key...
9/10/22 Gov. Asa Hutchinson and journalist Rick Folbaum on the midterms, Trump, and key voter issues