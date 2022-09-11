Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday.

According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m.

Indiana American Water Announces Water Outage in Clarksville (Indiana American Water)

Crews will be replacing a water valve in the area.

Clarksville residents with any questions or concerns should call 1-800-492-8373.

