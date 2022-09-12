Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Breezy at times this afternoon

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Long stretch of dry weather about to take hold
  • Next few mornings will be cool with lows in the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice afternoon ahead with a partial increase in clouds flowing back in from the northwest along with wind gusts near or just over 20 mph. An isolated shower is possible but the risk is low.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 50s with cooler numbers away from the city.

Tuesday features plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The fall-like weather remains Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s once again.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

