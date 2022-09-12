FORECAST: Crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Prolonged dry stretch of weather is just beginning

Feeling like fall for the next few days

Summerlike temps returns for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will roll in tonight as an area of low pressure moves through parts of the Great Lakes and Northern Indiana. We expect our area to stay dry during this period with lows dropping into the 50s for all by Tuesday morning.

Aside from a few clouds here or there, Tuesday looks mainly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

Clear skies Tuesday night will lead to some patchy fog formation by Wednesday morning. This will be especially true near rivers, lakes, and valleys. Expect another morning with widespread 50s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a return to the 80s for many spots, but the signature sunshine and fairly low humidity we’ve seen so far this workweek will continue.

Dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend. This would easily put us into one of the top 5 longest stretches of dry weather we’ve had so far in 2022.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s by the weekend, but the summerlike humidity will be missing from that equation. Enjoy the sunshine!

