FORECAST: Feeling like Fall to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet, mainly dry weather this week

Warming trend throughout the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread clouds clear early this morning, allowing us to enjoy some sunshine throughout the day. Humidity will be lower today, as temperatures top out in the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy at times with gusts near 20 MPH.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 50s.

Tuesday features plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The fall-like weather remains Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s once again.

Dry and mainly sunny weather remains in the forecast through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.