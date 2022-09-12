Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Feeling like Fall to start the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet, mainly dry weather this week
  • Warming trend throughout the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread clouds clear early this morning, allowing us to enjoy some sunshine throughout the day. Humidity will be lower today, as temperatures top out in the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy at times with gusts near 20 MPH.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 50s.

Tuesday features plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The fall-like weather remains Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s once again.

Dry and mainly sunny weather remains in the forecast through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.


