FORECAST: Free air conditioning for a couple more mornings

Morning lows below average Tuesday

Dry stretch of days through the weekend

Warming back into the upper 80s by end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few clouds overnight on Monday as temperatures deliver some free air conditioning with lows dipping into the 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday with low humidity will make for a delightful day! Highs will stay in the 70s!

Clear skies Tuesday night will lead to some patchy fog formation by Wednesday morning. This will be especially true near rivers, lakes, and valleys. Expect another morning with widespread 50s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a return to the 80s for many spots, but the signature sunshine and fairly low humidity we’ve seen so far this workweek will continue.

Dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend. This would easily put us into one of the top five longest stretches of dry weather we’ve had so far in 2022.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s by the weekend, but the summerlike humidity will be missing from that equation. Enjoy the sunshine!

