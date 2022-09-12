Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Free air conditioning for a couple more mornings

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning lows below average Tuesday
  • Dry stretch of days through the weekend
  • Warming back into the upper 80s by end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few clouds overnight on Monday as temperatures deliver some free air conditioning with lows dipping into the 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday with low humidity will make for a delightful day! Highs will stay in the 70s!

Clear skies Tuesday night will lead to some patchy fog formation by Wednesday morning. This will be especially true near rivers, lakes, and valleys. Expect another morning with widespread 50s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday will see a return to the 80s for many spots, but the signature sunshine and fairly low humidity we’ve seen so far this workweek will continue.

Dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend. This would easily put us into one of the top five longest stretches of dry weather we’ve had so far in 2022.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s by the weekend, but the summerlike humidity will be missing from that equation. Enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, September 12, 2022

Most Read

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, September 12, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/12
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/9
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/8