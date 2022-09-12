Goode Weather Blog 9/12

Almost to the window of a very dry/quiet pattern. Just have to get passed the main passage of the low pressure over the next 12-20 hours.

PWATs are low now (around .50″) but go back up just a bit more to about .90″ under the core of the low in IL. That will rotate a batch of clouds that will skim near/north of I-64 this afternoon and tonight. Most modeling is dry, sans NAM3K. Plan to keep low pops in for northern areas when the main low passes. Gusts look to peak around 23-26 mph this afternoon which will add to the change in the air.

Lows overnight will be a bit tricky for northern areas based on clouds and wind speeds. 40s were recorded this morning across IL into about W KY, so we can easily get some of those values into our area, but may be lopsided with coolers numbers over KY vs IN due to the above.

After the low leaves us, we are in very good shape for a solid 5-7 days…perhaps longer.

We will be right under the High much of the time so lots of sinking air to keep us sunny without the huge dewpoint surge.

We will spike close to 90 at times and with our average highs dropping to 81 by this weekend, we will be running a good +10 over those values.

Looking ahead, we may find ourselves more into a baroclinic zone for the last 10 days of the month…which would increase rain chances.

However, it is too far out to know how close to that zone we will be.

