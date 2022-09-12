Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday.

The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched in Oct. 1942 and commissioned in Feb. 1943 to transport cargo and troops into Europe.

The ship was fully decommissioned in Dec. 1999, and was sent to Evansville, Ind., where it became a museum and memorial ship.

On Monday, the ship could be seen passing along the Ohio River in Louisville heading east.

The ship will return back to its home port in early Oct.

For more information on the LST-325′s cruise, visit the USS LST Ship Memorial’s Facebook page. To track the journey, click or tap here.

