I-71 South closure scheduled for resurfacing project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-day Interstate 71 South closure in Jefferson County is scheduled for later this week to allow crews to work on a resurfacing project.

The closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.

Drivers are recommended to take an alternate route from I-265 South to I-64 West to I-264 East to I-71 South, KYTC said.

In addition, drivers on I-265 North can also continue to U.S. 42 West (Exit 37) to I-264 East to I-71 South.

Drivers will see regional traffic signs and electronic message boards about the closures and alternate routes posted in advance. KYTC said delays while driving through the work zones are expected.

KYTC announced a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project back in August for I-71 between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Lane bridge. The project will allow contractors to complete more extensive repairs to the base of the southbound lanes between I-264 and I-265 and keep northbound lanes open during the closure.

The project is scheduled to be completed this fall, but additional work on the interstate bridges within the project is expected.

