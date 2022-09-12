Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school

By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods.

When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start, the organization knew they needed to step up.

They are looking for children’s book for ages kindergarten through 8th grade, but will take anything people are willing to donate.

Lisa Fryman is the executive director and she says they have so far collected over 2,000 books.

“We started thinking of ways that we could help. Initially sending books to a flood area is probably not what they needed at that point in time,” Fryman said. “We looked a little bit ahead, that once school starts this would be a good thing and then we started getting calls from our local donors and people in other states saying, ‘what are you doing for eastern Kentucky?’ And so everything started falling together.”

You can drop off books to the International Book Project’s headquarters on Delaware Avenue in Lexington, or at one of the other local drop off spots this week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

