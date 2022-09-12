Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting.
Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and adult woman who had been shot in the area. Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Police said all parties are accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Man shot & killed on South 3rd Street
Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

An officer erects caution tape
LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations
The Hillview Police Department and Zoneton Fire Department are investigating three overnight...
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County
A former FBI agent and former long-time federal prosecutor said Joshua Jaynes, one of the LMPD...
Expected witness lists issues in federal case against former officer Joshua Jaynes
The future of WAVE News on your TV is now here with the launch of NEXTGEN TV.
What is NEXTGEN TV? The future of TV is now here on WAVE