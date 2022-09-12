LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and adult woman who had been shot in the area. Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Police said all parties are accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.

