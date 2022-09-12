Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of E Wampum Avenue.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of E Wampum Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, an adult man was found with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UofL hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time and no arrests have been made.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal.

