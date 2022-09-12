Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time and no arrests were made.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal.

