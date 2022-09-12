Contact Troubleshooters
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

