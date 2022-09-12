Officials identify man shot, killed in Beechmont neighborhood
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting Sunday night in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.
Officers called to the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue around 8 p.m. found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 29-year-old Jesse Reynolds of Louisville.
LMPD detectives have charged Laron E. Spalding, 51, of Louisville, with murder and gun possession by a felon. Spalding was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
On Tuesday, Spalding appeared in court and was placed on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.
