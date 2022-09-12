Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify man shot, killed in Beechmont neighborhood

LMPD detectives have charged Laron E. Spalding, 51, of Louisville, with murder and gun...
LMPD detectives have charged Laron E. Spalding, 51, of Louisville, with murder and gun possession by a felon.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting Sunday night in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Officers called to the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue around 8 p.m. found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 29-year-old Jesse Reynolds of Louisville.

LMPD detectives have charged Laron E. Spalding, 51, of Louisville, with murder and gun possession by a felon. Spalding was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

On Tuesday, Spalding appeared in court and was placed on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

