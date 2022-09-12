Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.(Source: Wave News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood has been identified.

Gage Lankford died on Sunday due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound at South 3rd Street near I-264, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lankford, who had been shot. Lankford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time and no arrests were made.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

The reform is part of over one hundred identified by an independent review.
LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations
At a time when hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into Russell, business owners...
Russell neighborhood residents ask if economic development will reduce gun violence
A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed in the shooting on Saturday
Russell neighborhood residents ask if economic development will reduce gun violence
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
An officer erects caution tape
LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations