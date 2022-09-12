Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood has been identified.

Gage Lankford died on Sunday due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound at South 3rd Street near I-264, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lankford, who had been shot. Lankford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time and no arrests were made.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal.

