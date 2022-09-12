Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating 3 'suspicious' overnight fires in Bullitt County

The Hillview Police Department and Zoneton Fire Department are investigating three overnight...
The Hillview Police Department and Zoneton Fire Department are investigating three overnight fires in Bullitt County.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Department and Hillview Police Department are investigating three overnight fires in Bullitt County.

Given the infrequency of the fires and the proximity of each one, officials called the fires “suspicious in nature.”

“If [Zoneton] is getting on average about two to three fires a month, and then we get three fires in one night, that certainly does raise some suspicion,” Hillview Detective Scott Barrow said.

David Wallace is the owner of Doors Etc, a windows and doors installation company.

The business was Sunday night’s first fire victim.

“I can’t image what thrill they get from setting someone’s place on fire,” Wallace said.

After the fire started at Wallace’s business, another fire started on Blue Lick Road. Soon after, officials responded to another fire on Velva Drive.

The three fires were all within about a half mile of one another.

Wallace said it’s a shot to his livelihood with an installation truck now out of service and his building covered in soot and ash.

Now he’s got work to do.

“All that takes time,” Wallace said. “While I have to take my time now to get my guiding repaired, that means I’m not getting jobs and concentrating on work where I need to be.”

Wallace said at the end of the day it’s all material, and he’s glad nobody was hurt.

Hillview Police are actively looking for suspects.

