Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Russell neighborhood residents ask if economic development will reduce gun violence

A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed in the shooting on Saturday
A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed in the shooting on Saturday(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The peace of a late summer afternoon was broken by gun violence in the Russell neighborhood.

A double homicide Saturday afternoon became the latest headline in three years of triple-digit Louisville homicides.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith and 24-year-old Alexis McCrary, both from Louisville.

This time, it hit close to home for business owner Aaron Williams.

”I know the family of the victims,” Williams said “And so it’s tough. It’s tough to see.”

In March, Williams opened Chicago Jerk Tacos less than three blocks from where the shootings happened.

More than making a living, Williams said he is also trying to make a difference.

”I have a lot of the youth coming by with their parents when they’re picking up their food,” Williams said. “And I have conversations with them and I think that it’s important for them to see business owners in their community that look like them. It’s something different to strive for.”

At a time when hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into Russell, business owners believe that the best way to combat crime may be through economic growth.

AMPED Executive Director Dave Christopher founded a business incubator to help local start-ups.

”The idea of building up a community with strong economic backbone will decrease some of that crime,” Christopher said. “If you can bring more investment in the community and more opportunity to the community, then that crime goes down.”

A double homicide suggests there is a lot of work to do.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devyn Brock, 24, was arrested on murder charges.
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
Mike Hebert holds a picture of the tree contractor who now faces criminal charges
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
The children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were surprised when they walked into a...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South 3rd Street near I-264 around 11 p.m.
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
Bullitt East High School
Bullitt County school receives threat

Latest News

The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
An officer erects caution tape
LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations
Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
The Hillview Police Department and Zoneton Fire Department are investigating three overnight...
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County