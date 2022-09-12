Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin.

Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for the Zoneton Fire Department, said each of the three fires involved vacated buildings or vehicles and had multiple ignition points.

Zoneton firefighters received aid for surrounding departments to fight the fires.

If anyone has information that can help investigators determine who set the fires, they are asked to call Fire Marshal Tracey Key at 502-955-8076.

