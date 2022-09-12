Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

Contact Troubleshooters
17 Louisville Metro Police officers are School Resource Officers accross JCPS,
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man.

He was taken to University Hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online tip portal.

